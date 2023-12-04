CSS optimization using critters for Nuxt

Features

Zero-configuration required

Enables CSS Extraction

Critical CSS automatically injected to page

Works with Nitro prerendering

Quick setup

Add @nuxtjs/critters dependency to your project

yarn add @nuxtjs/critters # or npm install @nuxtjs/critters

Add @nuxtjs/critters to the modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ '@nuxtjs/critters' , ] , }

How it works

Nuxt has a number of ways to optimize your CSS in production:

✅ Nuxt uses cssnano in the build step to minify CSS rules 📦 You can enable purgecss to remove unused CSS rules from your bundle. ✅ with @nuxtjs/critters you can now extract CSS files and load them separately, just inlining the CSS necessary to render the page.

Options

You can override the @nuxtjs/critters defaults like this:

// nuxt.config.js import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt' export default defineNuxtConfig ( { modules : [ '@nuxtjs/critters' ] , critters : { // Options passed directly to critters: https://github.com/GoogleChromeLabs/critters#critters-2 config : { // Default: 'media' preload : 'swap' , } , } , } )

Development

Clone this repository Install dependencies using yarn install Start development server using yarn dev

License

MIT License